Gambia: Ali Sowe Scores 6th League Goal for Cska Sofia

17 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions striker, Ali Sowe scored his sixth league goal of the season for his Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia during their 2-1 home win over Botev Vratsa in their week-fifteen fixtures of the Bulgarian top flight league played Balgarska Armia Stadium on Sunday.

The Serekunda-born player scored his side's second goal in the 58th minute after Botev Vratsa's Ventsislav Kerchev scored an own-goal in the 17th minute.

Daniel Genov scored the only goal for Botev in the 64th minute of the second half.

The 26-year-old helped CSKA Sofia to their fifth consecutive win in the league as he scored four consecutive goals in their past five matches.

Sowe scored against Montana, CSKA 1948, Botev Plovdiv and now Botev Vratsa, helping his side collecting 12 points from their five consecutive wins.

The former Gamtel striker also scored a brace (two goals) during his side last fixture win over Roma in their final group game of the Europa League last Thursday.

The latest win has put Ali Sowe and CSKA Sofia third position with 30 points, while Botev Vratsa sits ninth position with 15 points after fifteen matches in the Bulgarian First Division League.

