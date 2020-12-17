Gambia: GCF Set to Meet Chess Stakeholders

The Gambia Chess Federation (GCF) is set to commence an official first-leg visit to all Chess clubs within the Greater Banjul Area this month.

The delegation which will be headed by President Amadou Jallow is expected to meet club officials and players to discuss about their activities and challenges as the year ends.

"Considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on sports including Chess, the GCF leadership felt there is a need to go round to meet all clubs to get first-hand information on their concerns, challenges and chart the way forward," GCF President Jallow said.

Mr. Jallow also highlighted the need to review the impact of the global health pandemic at all levels of the game, cognizant of the fact that everyone is affected by it in one way or the other during the last 7-8 months.

The Chess Federation Exco will also travel to meet all regional clubs and allied associations as part of the second-leg of the tour before the end of December.

Meanwhile, all chess clubs are urged to formalize their statues with the federation on or before the end of December, 2020.

As required by the constitution, plans are already underway to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Elective Congress. In light of this, the Federation says only clubs that are registered under it would qualify to participate in its programs.