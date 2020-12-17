Namibia: Disability Mainstreaming Plan Launched

THE National Disability Mainstreaming Plan, a document that identifies 12 themes for disability mainstreaming, was launched in Windhoek on 3 December.

The plan, developed by the Department of Disability Affairs in the Presidency with the help of the University of Namibia and other partners, is aimed at promoting disability inclusion in Namibia. The plan is for use by all ministries and government agencies as well as non-governmental organisations, and will run for five years to 2025.

The launch coincided with the celebrations to mark International Day of Persons with Disability, which were supported by the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

This is a partnership of six UN agencies including them United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and the World Food Programme.

Launching the document, deputy minister for disability affairs in the Presidency (Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare) Alexia Manombe-Ncube said the plan is for facilitating mainstreaming of persons with disabilities in all areas and sectors.

In the foreword to the document, which is also available in braille, Manombe-Ncube said disability mainstreaming is a strategy for making concerns and experiences of persons with disabilities an integral dimension of the design, implementation and evaluation of laws, and policies in all spheres so that they benefit equally and that inequality is not perpetuated.

"It is hoped that this plan will be used by institutions to develop their internal plans to promote disability mainstreaming and ultimately inclusion across all sectors," said Manombe-Ncube.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency, the number of people with disabilities increased from 42 932 enumerated in the 1991 national census to 85 567 in 2001 to 98 413 in the 2011 census.

Almost all statistics show that people with disabilities in Namibia lag in all indicators of progress compared to their peers without disabilities.

"The number of children with disabilities aged 0-4 that do not attend early childhood development programmes (ECD) has increased from 3 359 in 2001 to 5 135 in 2011.

"With regards to the number of children with disabilities aged 3-5 years, 2 595 do not attend ECD programmes in Namibia," said the document in a situational analysis.

According to Unicef country representative Rachel Odede, early childhood development (ECD) centres provide an opportunity for early identification of children with disabilities.

"However, a large number of children with disabilities are not accessing ECD, and many educators still require further training in early identification and referral," Odede said last month adding that more training initiatives will be provided during 2021 to parents and service providers on the early identification of children with disabilities.

The Disability Mainstreaming Plan is premised on the assumption that as an inclusive society, Namibia is committed to creating a society for all, in which everyone will feel accepted, appreciated, loved, protected and fulfilled, irrespective of their abilities and disabilities.

Some of the Mainstreaming Plan matrixes include expanding knowledge on disability legislation and policies to foster policy implementation and disability mainstreaming; forming sustainable support networks that will facilitate quality care and wellness for persons rendering support to persons with disabilities, creating barrier-free environments in public and private spaces such as schools, workplaces, hospitals, communities, recreational spaces and the wider society.