Sudan: Protest Over Livestock Grazing in Darfur

Kutum / Nyala — Yesterday, angry farmers in Kutum closed a part of the road to El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, in a protest against armed herding groups releasing their livestock to graze on farmland, destroying their crops. Another sit-in was held in Kalma camp for the displaced in Nyala, South Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Kutum, activist Yahya El Khumus explained that herders continue to drive livestock onto farms at gunpoint, causing destruction of large areas of crops and cultivated land and extensive losses for farmers, in particular in the area of El Hamra.

The farmers have filed many complaints at the Kutum police station. To no avail, El Khumus said. "That is why they now blocked the road to El Fasher, demanding the immediate removal of camels and cows from their farms in order to save our harvest, the arrest of those involved, and compensation for those affected."

Kalma camp sit-in

The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) has announced its support for the demands of the sit-in in Kalma camp for the displaced in Nyala, South Darfur. The protestors call for an extension of the mandate of the UN-AU joint Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

The Darfur lawyers said in a statement yesterday that the exit of UNAMID, in light of the current situation, will have dire consequences for the region. They referred to the proliferation of weapons in Darfur and the lack of government strategy to disarm all those who bear illegal arms.

Amnesty International has urged the UN to extend its UNAMID mandate as violence is still widespread in the region.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has stated its willingness to take over the responsibilities of civilian protection after UNAMID leaves. An announcement that caused widespread criticism as the RSF is thought to be responsible for various attacks on civilians and robberies. The Rapid Support Forces grew out of the janjaweed militias, which fought for the Al-Bashir regime and supported Arab herders.

History

Disputes between herders and farmers occur regularly in Darfur this time of year. As the rainy season ends in September and the herders need fresh pastures, they let their camels and cattle graze on farmlands that have not yet been harvested. Each year, farmers complain about livestock destroying their crops.

In the past, there used to be clearly marked pasture tracks and traditional tribal procedures for compensation of lost crops, but this has changed during the regime of Omar Al Bashir. The regime supported the 'Arab herders' in the region, whilst looking down on 'African farmers'.

