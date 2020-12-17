Namibia: Dad Accused of Raping Daughter 'May Harm Himself'

The defence lawyer of a Swakopmund father accused of raping his five-year-old biological daughter has abandoned a bail application, after he learned that his client may harm himself if released from police custody.

The lawyer, DanieKotze, told Swakopmund magistrate Conchita Olivier this at the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, after relatives of the accused informed him that his client had indicated he would harm himself.

"This placed a heavy burden on my conscience, and therefore I have to abandon this bail application," Kotze said after lunchtime. This was after the court in the morning heard graphic details from the prosecution about the alleged rape of the man's daughter.

Kotze said although his client denied the claims that he would harm himself, evidence suggested this may be true.

The accused is therefore due to remain in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on 1 February. During this time he will undergo psychological evaluation.

The state opposed the granting of bail, indicating it was in the public interest that the suspect remains in custody, considering the rampant increase in gender-based violence cases and the accompanying public outcry. The state also believes the accused will interfere with witnesses and may flee if released.

Earlier, posecutor Beata Mwahi told the court the alleged rapes had come to light when the child was at kindergarten and performed sexually suggestive acts with another child.

When the teacher asked what was going on, the girl allegedly said this was what her father was doing to her. A social worker was contacted and the child detailed sexual experiences - all implicating her father - that were repeated to the police.

It is alleged that the father tried to cover his tracks by suggesting his daughter had suffered from a vaginal infection. A medical examination revealed, according to Mwahi, that forced penetration had taken place on various occasions this year.

The father allegedly had also suffered several personal blows. This includes allegedly being raped by a family member when he was a teenager, having his business crushed by the Covid-19 pandemic, suffering serious neck injuries and losing his previous wife to cancer.

He is also in the process of divorcing his current wife, who is the mother of the alleged rape victim.

He has vehemently denied that he had raped his child and said he was shocked by the allegations.

Because of the divorce process, he only saw his daughter every two weeks, or when possible.

"We love each other. I love her with my whole life. We have a very good father-and-daughter relationship. I would never think of hurting my own child; she is only five years old. She cannot even defend herself. I love her more than myself," he said on several occasions, even offering to take lie-detector tests.