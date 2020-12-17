Namibia: Number of Covid-19 Cases Among Healthcare Workers Worrisome - Minister

17 December 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The cumulative number of infections among healthcare workers now stands at 702, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula said Wednesday, adding that the ministry is investigating the situation.

"We have commissioned an investigation in the circumstances that lead to increase infection among the health care workers," he added.

According to Shangula, since the last briefing, the ministry has recorded 139 infections among healthcare workers, compared to 29 infections recorded in the preceding 14 days.

"This places a huge burden on the health system as it affects the country's capacity to respond to the pandemic," he added.

According to Shangula, health care staff and other front-line workers remain the country's key asset in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, as of 15 December, the minister said a cumulative number of 178,677 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, translating into 70 tests per 1000 population.

