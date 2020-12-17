Angola: Vice President Discusses Taxi Drivers Activity

17 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan vice president Bornito de Sousa has analysed the daily reality of more than 20,000 taxi drivers in the communities.

Bornito de Sousa met with the leader of Angola Taxi Drivers "Associação Nova Aliança dos Taxistas de Angola (A-NATA), Francisco Paciência, on Wednesday.

At the end of the audience, Francisco Paciência said that he was pleased with the move of the Executive led by president João Lourenço.

Speaking on behalf of the associates, Paciência said he hoped good days for the members, mostly young people, who daily work for carrying passenger, despite various difficulties.

He pledged to cooperate with the authorities on improvement of professional performance and the social condition for taxi drivers.

