Namibia: Windhoek Switches Christmas Lights On

17 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

WINDHOEK mayor Job Amupanda, while keeping with tradition and the annual event to kick-start the festive season, would like to term this year "a season of new beginnings".

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases during the switching-on of the Christmas lights in Katutura to mark the start of this year's festive season.

The ceremony took place along Independence Avenue in Katutura and scores of residents came out to witness the event.

It is for the first time in Namibian's history that the ceremony has been held in Katutura.

"We have come through a very challenging year amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and it is worrying that the cases [in Windhoek especially] are on the rise," the mayor said.

He said International Human Rights Day, Women's Day and the 61st anniversary of the forced removal of Namibians from the Old Location to Katutura were all celebrated on 10 December, all symbolising the power of unity, strength and hope for a better future.

"I cannot think of a more befitting occasion or venue, to memorialise the long and arduous journey we have all endured this year and in commemoration of our predecessors and fallen heroes and heroines," said Amupanda.

He also said the public must join hands and show gratitude for surviving this tough year.

"In remembrance of those who have lost loved ones or who are going through tribulations this very moment; let us keep them in our memories and prayers," he added.

"As we prepare to travel and make merry, let us not forget our humanity. As a nation, we have a long road ahead towards improving the quality of life for the residents of Windhoek.

"We have come this far and the opportunity for new beginnings is upon us. It is up to us to pave the way into the new year and to do so with kindness, care, and a collective purpose, of serving one another.

"Let us have fun but, responsibly so - we all deserve it. If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that: Christmas has nothing to do with what is under the tree but, who is around it. As we gather here around our Christmas 'tree'/light poles, I am proud to be a Namibian and as mayor of Windhoek, it brings me great honour to serve you, for the next year."

He commended the children who were gathered at the ceremony and nationwide for the resilience they have demonstrated throughout the challenging schoolyear.

"I also thank your parents/guardians/communities and teachers for staying committed to your education and well-being. You are all indeed an inspiration to our country and I look to you as future leaders," Amupanda said.

