Namibia: Gipf Invests in Green Crisp Farming

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has invested over N$61 million in Green Crisp Farming - a company producing greens such as lettuce, cucumbers and peppers called Green Crisp Farming.

Food security is vital for Namibia, and for this reason, GIPF through its unlisted investments, funded the agri-business sector.

Green Crisp Farming produces lettuce, cucumbers and peppers for local and international markets, and employs 140 people, 130 of them females, said GIPF in a statement released yesterday.

The farm, located some 40 kilometres outside Okahandja, has made headlines before and has been around since 2006.

Background checks show that Anton Koekemoer and his wife Liza owned the farm. However, The Namibian could not establish if they are still the sole owners.

"Green Crisp Farming is not only feeding families in Namibia, but countries such as South Africa are also enjoying the high- quality production of these vegetables," said David Nuyoma, the fund's chief executive officer.

The farm also produces yellow peppers and tomatoes, which are available in local supermarkets and are identified by a red round label written under the banner of Fresh-mark.

"Do your part in contributing to the economy by buying these local products, which are nurtured with love for you," Nuyoma said.

The Namibian economy this year largely hinges on the agricultural sector which the Covid-19-imposed restrictions negatively affected.