Namibia: Swakop Pupils Receive Scholarships

17 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Four pupils from the Mondesa Youth Opportunities organisation at Swakopmund received scholarships from Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration (Pty) Ltd (RMR) on Monday.

The scholarships will cover school-fees of the four Grade 5 pupils at their respective schools next year.

The pupils are Victoria Bikeur, Helena Konjeni and Ruusa Ugwanga and Frans Thomas.

Reptile Mineral Resources exploration manager Katrin Kärner said her company firmly believes in fostering early childhood development through educational support.

"We are pleased to support young pupils in several fields of academic education, sport development, leadership skills and to be good citizens of the future, especially during these challenging times. This scholarship will uplift the beneficiaries to realise their full academic potential," she said.

The Mondesa Youth Opportunities organisation has been operating on donations for the past 17 years.

The organisation has nine teaching and management staff who provide extra lessons these students need to succeed in their academic pursuits.

Pupils from underprivileged schools in Erongo region, who show potential, benefit from the intensive after-school education programme at the centre that enables them to reach higher education opportunities.

The organisation hand-picks potential high-performing pupils from different schools and offers them special after-school classes.

Read the original article on Namibian.

