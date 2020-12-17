Uganda: Museveni's Assistant Remanded for Lying to EC Official

President Museveni's assistant private secretary was Thursday remanded to Luzira Prison after she was charged with giving false information to Electoral Commission human resource officer.

It's alleged that between November and December 2020, Ms Carolin Kembabazi, 31, while employed as assistant private secretary to the president in charge of poverty alleviation western Uganda, told EC human resource officer that the president assigned her to secure employment for Kenneth Magezi, Duncan Muramuzi and Elia Abomeire as assistant district registrars whereas not.

Ms Kembabazi, however, denied the charges while appearing before Buganda Road Grade One magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu.

"Since you have denied the charge, you have a right to apply for bail, however, this will be done on your next appearance in court," Ms Kamasanyu said.

Prosecution led by Ms Elizabeth Nadala asked court to fix a hearing date, arguing that investigations were complete.

The magistrate adjourned the case to January 6, 2021 for hearing.

Court records indicate that Kembabazi was last week arrested by police attached to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Col. Edith Nakalema at the Electoral Commission following a tip off by the human resource manager.

Ms Kembabazi had allegedly threatened to take action against the human resource boss for failing to offer jobs to the three.

The commission's spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya said Ms Kembabazi had put the human resource workers on tension by demanding job offers for her relatives.