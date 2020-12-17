Somalia and UK Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Khadija Mohamed Diriye today met with the UK Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian affairs Nick Dyer to discuss further development of co-operation between Somalia and the UK.

The Minister Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management briefed the delegation on the humanitarian situation in Somalia, particularly the recent cyclone off the coast of Somalia.

The British envoy said his government would do everything in its power to help the people of Somalia affected by the cyclone.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Aid and members of the delegation led by the High Representative of the United Kingdom.