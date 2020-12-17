Ghana: Dr. Ibrahim Awal and Other Grab Award At Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards

The Minister for Business Development Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has been adjudged the Political Personality of the year at the just ended 3rd edition of the Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards (GMAA) held at the Accra International Conference Centre over the weekend.

Dr. Awal beat the likes of Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, Hon. Muntaka Mubaraka, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu, Hon. Ahmed Adjei Sowah, Alhaji Mohammed Naziru and Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa in the Political Personality of the year category.

The colorful event is a Sukura Concept initiative which rewards, celebrates and recognizes the achievements of individuals and institutions in Ghana and their contribution to National development efforts as a way of encouraging society at large.

It also seeks to catalyze excellence amongst Ghanaian Muslims and as well aims to help break the glass ceiling and build a culture of excellence in the community to impact National Growth.

Sukra Concept has successfully organized two award events in 2015 and 2016 at the National Theatre of Ghana. The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, National Chief Imam of Ghana, National Council of Zongo Chiefs, and all well-meaning Ghanaian Muslims were in attendance.

Below are other award winners on the night:

Winners of Lifetime Achievers Award:

Mallan Iddrissu Naino, Most outstanding Muslim for 2020(Overall Winner, Posthumously)

Mallan Labaran Winneba, Philantropist of the year

Sultan Umar Faruk Saeed, Zongo Chief (Chief of Kumasi Zongo)

Chief Imoro Baba Issah, Zongo Chief (Wangara Chief of Ayawaso)

Other Lifetime Achievers Awards include the Sharubutu Excellence Honors

Mr. Yushau Aryee Kwei Armah, (Founder of Ghana Muslim Mission)

Dr. Abdul Razak Tahir

Shiekh Jamal Baba

Mallan Tijjani Koforidua

The voting category winners are as follow:

Ernest Chemist - Business of the Year (Non-Muslim)

Kabori Oil - Muslim Business of the year

Hamza Adams (Hijra TV) - Media Personality of the Year (TV)

Zongovation Hub - Muslim NGO of the year

Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awake - Political Personality of the Year

Dr. Zainab Baba - Female Personality of the Year

Sheikh Dalhu Abdulmoomin - Mualim of the year

Asmau Ayub(Psychologist) - Most Promising Muslim of the Year

Zuberu Sharani - Sports Personality of the year