Ghana Gas Supports Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon

Ghana Gas National Company (GGNC) has joined the list of sponsors for the first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.

The company as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has donated GH¢40,000 towards the organization of the event fixed for Saturday, December 26, 2020.

GNGC is the nation's premier mid-stream gas business company that owns and operates infrastructure required for the gathering, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana and internationally.

Ghana Gas operates on a business model and obtains revenue through the processing, transportation, and sale of natural gas and natural gas liquids and currently supplies gas to the Volta River Authority (VRA) for power generation with its gas plant situated at Atuabo, in the Western region of Ghana.

The maiden edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon would be part of activities planned for the 2020 Ankos festival.

It is under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited.

Over 1,000 athletes are expected to participate in the 21-Kilometer race from the Sekondi Stadium in Essipun to Amanful in Takoradi.

Athletes all over the country and the sub-region are expected to participate in the historic event.

Information from the organisers indicates that five Kenyans have registered for the marathon and are expected in the country on December 25.

Other sponsors of the event include Africa World Airlines, mybet.Africa, Cowbell, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Lakeside Estate, GOIL, STMA, Halfan Ghana Limited, Escort Security Services, The Inquisitor Newspaper and Sportenetgh.com. -GNA