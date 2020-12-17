Ghana's FDI to Exceed 1 Billion Dollars - Gipc

17 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is expected to exceed one billion dollars, Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana's Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has said.

He explained that although countries around the world were now looking inwardly to develop their economies following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana's FDI remains attractive.

He stated in an interview with TV3 on Monday, that "Our FDI numbers had gone above a billion US dollars which compared to some of our peers in Africa is considered attractive."

Mr Grant added "As you all know, at the beginning of the pandemic in mid-stream somewhere March and April, the World Bank predicted that global FDI figures were going to fall by some 40 per cent and if we didn't get rid of COVID before the end of the year, for many countries that were ringing the alarm bells of shrinkage in Foreign Direct Investment.

"We have also recognised that over the past few years, Foreign Direct Investment, globally, has been dropping on the back of a lot of countries now looking inwardly, a lot of the political distractions that are going on around the world, the Brexit, the United States, China," he said.

He said "But it has been very instructive for us that we have been able to hold our own and our Foreign Direct Investment figures for this year will definitely be above a billion dollars, this surpasses what we did last year."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.