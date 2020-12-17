Ghana: Autonomous Premier League Committee Submits Draft to EC

17 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee has submitted its first draft to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Togbe Afede XIV led Committee was instituted in June this year to start the process leading to the Ghana Premier League going autonomous.

The Executive Council also tasked the committee to come up with the modalities, processes and roadmap for the establishment of an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

The Advisory Committee included, GFA Executive Council member, Dr. Toni Aubynn, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Chairman of the Club Licensing Board and Delali Senaye, CEO of Inter Allies Football Club. Others were, Mr. John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club. The Advisory Committee is chaired by Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.

The Advisory Committee took council members through the key points of the report during the presentation on Monday.

According to an FA statement, the Executive Council will study the report and in the coming days, make their input and suggestions before informing stakeholders for further deliberations.

The Ghana Premier League is currently organized and managed by the GFA.

The 18-club competition is managed by the Premier League Committee chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA. -FA

