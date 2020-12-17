Uganda: Museveni Replaces Gen Sabiiti, Gen Muhoozi Returns to Sfc

President Museveni has replaced the Deputy Police boss, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi with Maj Gen Paul Lokech, who has been on a special assignment to monitor the demoblisation and integration of South Sudan troops.

Gen Sabiiti has been sent to the Military headquarter for redeployment. Maj Gen James Birungi has replaced Maj Gen Lokech.

In the other changes, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the senior presidential advisor on Special Operations has returned as the Commander Special Force Command, a specialized command unit of the UPDF, that is responsible for the security of the President of Uganda, his immediate family, the constitutional monarchs and vital national installations, including the country's oil fields.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba replaces Maj Gen Birungi who has been SFC commander since June 2019 when he was appointed.

The UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the development saying changes were effected today.

Mr Museveni also re-appointed Martins Okoth Ochola as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Maj Gen Paul Lokech

Prior to his special assignment "to monitor on behalf of the guarantors of the South Sudan peace process, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan", Maj Gen Lokech served as Chief of Staff of the UPDF Air Force, for a period of five months, from 11 July 2019, until December 11, 2019.

Prior to that, from December 2018 until July 2019, he was Commandant of Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre (URDCC), in Jinja, in the Eastern Region of Uganda. He was appointed to that position in December 2018.

