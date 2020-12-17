Tanzania: CUF Content With Act's Move to Join Zanzibar Unity Government

Unguja — Tanzanian opposition party, The Civic United Front (CUF), said on Thursday it is satisfied with a move by the ACT-Wazalendo to join ruling party in forming Zanzibar's Government of National Unity (GNU) for the sake of the development and peace in the isles.

Zanzibar's CUF deputy Secretary General, Mbarouk Seif Salim, has made the comment today December 17, 2020 at the party's Mtendeni head office in Unguja when he made the party's official statement to reporters.

He said that CUF is not worried about ACT's move since the issue of the government of national unity existed constitutionally and has called upon all the appointees to execute their duties well.

In the meantime, CUF's human rights and legal director, Nadhira Ali Haji, announced the party's seven resolutions as part of its advice for the interest of citizens.

She said CUF is advising Zanzibar president Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi to involve all Zanzibar political stakeholders in the implementation of a political consensus reached in 1999 between CCM and CUF.

To reach sustainable goals in the Isles, according to Ms Nadhira, CUF has made seven recommendations for implementation including the opposition party to be involved in the implementation of the consensus.