Tanzania: CUF Content With Act's Move to Join Zanzibar Unity Government

17 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Haji Mtumwathecitizentz

Unguja — Tanzanian opposition party, The Civic United Front (CUF), said on Thursday it is satisfied with a move by the ACT-Wazalendo to join ruling party in forming Zanzibar's Government of National Unity (GNU) for the sake of the development and peace in the isles.

Zanzibar's CUF deputy Secretary General, Mbarouk Seif Salim, has made the comment today December 17, 2020 at the party's Mtendeni head office in Unguja when he made the party's official statement to reporters.

He said that CUF is not worried about ACT's move since the issue of the government of national unity existed constitutionally and has called upon all the appointees to execute their duties well.

In the meantime, CUF's human rights and legal director, Nadhira Ali Haji, announced the party's seven resolutions as part of its advice for the interest of citizens.

She said CUF is advising Zanzibar president Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi to involve all Zanzibar political stakeholders in the implementation of a political consensus reached in 1999 between CCM and CUF.

To reach sustainable goals in the Isles, according to Ms Nadhira, CUF has made seven recommendations for implementation including the opposition party to be involved in the implementation of the consensus.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.