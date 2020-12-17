Tanzania: UDSM Inaugurates Sh57m ICT Facility for Free Services

Dar es Salaam — Students and staff of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) will benefit from a new digital facility aimed at facilitating the university community with accessible internet and computers. Dubbed 'Digital Resource Centre', the Sh57.5-million facility was inaugurated at the Udsm Business School (UDBS). Korean International Cooperation Agency (Koica) funded the initiative to assist in self learning processes for students and staff. The inauguration follows the deferment of Memorandum of Understanding that was signed by Koica and UDSM on Dec 24, 2019 to foster cooperation on research and volunteering in the country. (Lilian Ndilwa)

Koica offered 15 laptop computers, smart television, computer tables, chairs and Remote Area Community Hotspot for Education and Learning (Rachel) technology, which will grant free access to online materials to a device with more than 100 websites that are education based and content modules that can be accessed in places with limited or no internet access.

"The digital room is expected to assist the university community in deliverance of free educational resources found in Rachel," said the school dean Ulingeta Mbamba.

Koica programme manager Lee Soyoung said the investment will enhance students and academic staff at UDSM to read updated information from the websites found in the Rachel device.