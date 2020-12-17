Tanzanian Court Frees Mr Kuku After Paying Sh5million Fine

17 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on Thursday freed trader Tariq Machibya (29), alias Mr Kuku, after paying Sh5 million fine.

The court sentenced him to either pay the fine or five-year imprisonment after finding him guilty of participating in a pyramid scheme that collected money from the public.

In Tanzania, pyramid scheme is illegal.

The court also ordered the accused to pay Sh5.4billion which was found in his account as a compensation.

The money was to be transferred into an account of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) held the Bank of Tanzania.

The convict has managed to pay the fine today on December 17, 2020 and freed by the court after his relatives had presented a bank receipt showing the payment of the fine.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

