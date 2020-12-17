Nigeria: Boko Haram Releases Video of Abducted Katsina Schoolboys

17 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Boko Haram, which operated mainly in North-east Nigeria, has since claimed responsibility for the kidnap in Katsina, North-west Nigeria.

The terror group, Boko Haram, on Thursday released a video that shows some of the boys believed to have been abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how gunmen, last week, attacked the public school in Kankara and abducted over 300 students.

The Boko Haram, which operated mainly in North-east Nigeria, has since claimed responsibility for the kidnap in Katsina, North-west Nigeria.

The Katsina State Government said at least 333 of the students were still missing.

The Boko Haram video showed one of the abducted schoolboys pleading for the scrapping of vigilante groups in Katsina and the closure of all schools including Islamic schools. The boy is believed to have been forced by the kidnappers to make the statement.

While the boy spoke, a voice believed to be from one of the abductors interjected saying that all the students are in good health, assuring the governor of Katsina State that the boys are safe.

In the video, the boy pleaded with the Nigerian government to recall all the soldiers trying to rescue them from the terrorists.

"The soldiers cannot do anything to them, I swear, stop sending even the fighter jet here," the boy said, crying and calling for help.

Other boys in the video were also seen and heard pleading from the background.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.