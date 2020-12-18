Nigeria: Abducted Katsina Schoolboys Freed

Daily Trust
Some of the students abducted from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State
17 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how gunmen, last week, attacked the public school in Kankara and abducted over 300 students.

Six days after their abduction, students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State have been freed, the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, said.

Earlier, the terror group, Boko Haram, claimed responsibility of the abduction and subsequently released a video that showed some of the boys believed to have been abducted from the school pleading for safe return home.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how gunmen, last week, attacked the public school in Kankara and abducted over 300 students.

Mr Inuwa told reporters Thursday night that the freed students are being transported from Tsafe town in Zamfara to the Katsina government house tonight.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the students tomorrow morning.

Details later... ...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.