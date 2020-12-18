Nigeria: Insecurity - U.S. Warns Citizens of Nigeria's 'Endemic Crime'

17 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

The U.S. says Americans should avoid travelling to some states.

The United States of America's Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its citizens living in or visiting Nigeria over the country's growing security.

In a notice shared on its official website and Twitter, the U.S cautioned its citizens residing in Nigeria against intra and inter state movements as crimes tend to increase during holidays in the country.

"We remind U.S. citizens to exercise caution while traveling and residing in Nigeria. Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria, ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays," the embassy wrote, highlighting danger zones in the country.

For fear of terrorism and kidnap, the U.S. cautioned its citizens residing in Nigeria against traveling to Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Yobe states.

It also identified Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, and Rivers states as "unsafe coastal areas" out of fear of possible civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime.

"Violent crime - such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, and rape - is common throughout the country. Exercise extreme caution throughout the country due to the threat of indiscriminate violence.

"Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria, especially in the North-east. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centers, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather," the embassy noted.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

