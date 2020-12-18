East Africa: Reports of Forcible Return of Eritrean Refugees in Ethiopia Cause for Alarm

UNHCR/Hazim Elhag
Ethiopian refugees fleeing clashes in the country's northern Tigray region cross the border into Hamdayet, Sudan.
16 December 2020
Refugees International (Washington, DC)
press release

"Refugees International is concerned about reports that Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean soldiers have forced Eritrean refugees to return to Eritrea or other locations where they may be in danger. For example, Eritrean refugees who fled to Addis Ababa to avoid the fighting in Tigray have been rounded up and returned to camps in Tigray. This is unacceptable, as camps in Tigray are in the middle of an active conflict zone and have little access to food or medical supplies.

Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia fled violence, economic hardship and compulsory military service, and face the ongoing threat of persecution upon their forcible return to their home country.

As Ethiopia’s conflict rages on, all parties — and the Ethiopian government in particular — must respect the fundamental rights of those seeking refuge. Authorities must also allow desperately needed food, medical supplies, and other aid to reach displaced people — including Eritrean refugees — without interference."

Statement from Refugees International’s Senior Fellow Sarah Miller

Read the original article on Refugees International.

Copyright © 2020 Refugees International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.