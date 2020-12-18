Nigeria: Hold Kidnappers of Kankara Schoolboys Accountable, U.S. Urges Nigeria

Google Maps/screenshot
A map showing the location of Kankara in Nigeria.
18 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Masari says Thursday night that the Kankara students had been freed following negotiations with their abductors.

The United States (U.S.) on Thursday condemned the abduction of hundreds of children by gunmen from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, on Dec. 11 and urged the government to hold those responsible accountable " to the full extent of the law".

The U.S. Department of State condemned the abduction in a statement issued by a spokesperson, Cale Brown, after the release of the abducted students on Thursday.

"We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

"School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive," it said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on the school in Kankara and charged the military and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student was missing or harmed.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the President had also directed the reinforcement of security at all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration.

The Governor of the state, Aminu Masari had on Saturday also ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state and pleaded with parents to remain calm as efforts were being made by the government to ensure the safe return of the Kankara students.

Governor Masari later announced Thursday night that the students had been freed following successful negotiations with their abductors.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Joy as More Than 300 Kidnapped Nigerian Students Freed
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
#BringBackOurBoys - Nigerians Express Outrage At Kidnap of Pupils
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.