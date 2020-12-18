Kenya: Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama Dies in Nairobi

18 December 2020
Nyamira Governor John Obiero Nyagarama, 74, died early Friday at the Nairobi Hospital intensive care unit (ICU), where he had been admitted for more than a month.

Reports indicated that the governor suffered Covid-19 complications. His family told the Nation that he had breathing problems after his lungs collapsed.

Governor Nyagarama had been leading campaigns aimed at curbing the virus in his county, urging residents to follow guidelines issued by the government through the Health ministry.

Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of November and was treated at various hospitals in Nairobi for three weeks.

Nyagarama's first wife, Dorcas Sigara, died in 1998, leaving him with 10 children and his eldest son, George Ndemo Nyagarama, on June 11, 2018 after a long illness.

Nyagarama later married a woman named Naomi. His other children are the late Catherine, Emily, Kefah, Gideon, Mary, Erick, Isaiah, Sam and Tom.

Conspicuous absences

Rumours about the governor's state became rife on Tuesday but his family and press team released a statement saying he was well.

Nyagarama's absence from key public functions in the county for the past one month raised eyebrows.

The governor was a no-show at the official launch of the EACC's month-long awareness campaign early December.

County Secretary James Ntabo had to host EACC Commissioner Rose Macharia preside over the launch.

Nyagarama's absence was also felt on World Aids Day, that was marked at the county headquarters and attended by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache.

Health executive Douglas Bosire represented him.

Early December, Chief Justice David Maraga visited the county to re-open the pre-colonial courts at Manga Ritongo but the governor sent his Public Administration Executive Bernard Osumo to represent him.

Nyagarama's last public event took place about a month ago, when he led a team of Kisii politicians in launching the collection of signatures from supporters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

