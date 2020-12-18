Nigeria: Bauchi Records 21 Deaths From Lassa Fever

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency has said that 21 people have died of Lassa fever in the state from January to December 2020.

The Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, stated this yesterday in Bauchi.

He said the number of deaths recorded in the state was the highest in the country.

The chairman said Bauchi State has 59 confirmed positive cases of Lassa fever in 10 local government areas and 21 deaths.

Dr Rilwanu also said the major challenge of the agency was the delay before receiving reports of samples taken to Abuja but hoped that a testing centre would soon be opened in Bauchi.

According to him, 400,000 children ages 9 - 15 months would be vaccinated against measles to prevent its outbreak as well as to boost their immune systems.

"A new vaccine known as booster has been introduced by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHCDA) aimed at helping to boost the immune system of the children. I am appealing to mothers to ensure that their children receive the vaccine," he said

Dr Rilwanu added that the state has received four million doses of yellow fever vaccine from the federal government and vaccination will be conducted in January 2021.