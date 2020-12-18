Nigeria: APC Loses Out As INEC Fixes Date for Niger Rep Re-Run

18 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the reordered re-run election for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the end of the management meeting of the commission.

According to him, the meeting deliberated on some issues including the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on 17 November 2020, which affirmed the nullification of the return of Kasimu Danjuma of APC as the member representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State.

He recalled that INEC conducted a by-election in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State on March 14, 2020, and returned Kasimu Danjuma of APC as duly elected.

He said the Election Petitions Tribunal, however, disqualified Kasimu Danjuma of APC on September 21, 2020, and nullified his election.

Also on 17 November 2020, the Court of Appeal affirmed the disqualification and nullification of the said election and ordered the commission to conduct re-run within 90 days from the date of the judgment.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.