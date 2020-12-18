Nigeria: APC Loses Out As INEC Fixes Date for Niger Rep Re-Run

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the reordered re-run election for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the end of the management meeting of the commission.

According to him, the meeting deliberated on some issues including the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on 17 November 2020, which affirmed the nullification of the return of Kasimu Danjuma of APC as the member representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State.

He recalled that INEC conducted a by-election in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State on March 14, 2020, and returned Kasimu Danjuma of APC as duly elected.

He said the Election Petitions Tribunal, however, disqualified Kasimu Danjuma of APC on September 21, 2020, and nullified his election.

Also on 17 November 2020, the Court of Appeal affirmed the disqualification and nullification of the said election and ordered the commission to conduct re-run within 90 days from the date of the judgment.