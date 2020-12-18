Nigeria: Congress - Crisis Rocks Jigawa PDP As Faction Heads to Court

Dutse — The factional fighting in the Jigawa State chapter of the PDP came to the fore yesterday as the party kick-started its local government congresses simultaneously in all the 27 LGAs of the state.

While the faction led by the former State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido conducted the congress, the other faction led by the two-time governorship candidate of the party in the State, Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, boycotted the exercise, and instead approached a Jigawa High Court in Dutse to obtain a restraining order stopping the congress.

Findings indicated that most PDP stalwarts at all levels attended the congresses in their respective areas.

The former Jigawa governor, Alhaji Lamido, who was present at the venue of the Congress in Birnin-Kudu his home local government area, expressed satisfaction on the preparation and conduct of local government executives election.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State High Court has issued an injunction restricting PDP in the 27 LGAs of the state to conduct its congress scheduled for December 16, 2020.

Justice Musa Ubale of the Jigawa State High Court issued the order in a ruling yesterday and adjourned hearing on the matter until Jan. 20, 2021.

The restraining order followed a suit filed by a faction of PDP in Jigawa State chapter, led by Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, Alhaji Musa Abubakar Kazaure and Malam Yahuza Gabari, as the second and third plaintive respectfully.

But the former governor said his faction had no idea of the court, noting that the conduct of the congress was in compliance with the instructions from the party's national headquarters, which sent a delegation to monitor the conduct of the congress.