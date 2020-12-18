Nigeria: Plateau Records 664 Gender-Based Violence in 2020

18 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dickson S. Adama

Jos — The Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Plateau State, Veronica Abe, said yesterday that the commission and its partners have recorded 664 cases of gender-based violence in the state from January 2020 till date.

Speaking in Jos during a solidarity march to sensitise people on gender-based violence, she said 183 were domestic violence cases, while 133 were rape cases.

Others, she said, were 38 disinheritance cases, 14 harmful widow practices, while child neglect/ abandonment, forceful marriages, trafficking, among others, have 195 recorded cases.

According to her, many gender-based violence were not reported because of fear of stigmatisation, reprisal and lack of confidence in the justice system, as well as ignorance of the law.

The deputy director also pointed out that injuries observed from the victims of gender-based violence include depression, low self-esteem, total withdrawal from public, absent mindedness and anger. Others are anxiety, feeling of irritation and suicidal tendencies.

She said women who did not know that their rights were continually being violated and did not know what to do or where to go whenever their rights have been violated.

She called on members of the public to respect the rights of women.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.