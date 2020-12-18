Nigeria: Firm Drags Atiku to Court Over N500m Campaign Debt

A socio-political organisation, Nigerian Continuity Progressive (NCP), has dragged a former vice president of Nigeria and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to an FCT High Court holding in Abuja over an alleged N500,000,000 campaign debt.

According to the Writ of Summons signed by Danmusa Williams, Registrar of the court in a suit number CU/2065/200, the former vice president alongside the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Dr Nat Yaduma, are to appear before the court for failing or refusing to pay NCP their engagement fee for about two years of the contract agreement.

The court further affirmed that should Atiku and Yaduma fail to respond to the summon at the stipulated time, the claimants would be awarded the sum of money in question as well as other damages the alleged debt would have caused the claimants.

On his part, counsel to the claimants, Morris O. Osakwe Esq. prayed that the court should declare that the defendants had violated the contract entered into with his clients when the defendants failed, refused or neglected to pay the claimants their entitlements.

Atiku's team has refused to react to the court summon.

When contacted, Atiku's Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, told our reporter to speak to the PDP, the platform upon which the former Vice President contested for a reaction.

But when contacted over the phone, the PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, referred our reporter back to Ibe for a reaction, saying he should be the one to respond.