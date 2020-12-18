Botswana: Table Tennis National Team in South Africa

17 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — A team of four table tennis players will represent Botswana at the South African Table Tennis Championships billed for Dr Petrus Molemela Indoor Sports Complex from today.

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) publicity secretary, Tiro Motswasele said he was confident that they had sent capable players who would represent the country with pride.

In the women's category, Botswana is pinning her hopes on Tshepiso Rebatenne from Nhabe and Constance Kuswani of BDF while Boago Malobela of Smash Maniacs and Bakang Maloka of Moshupa Spinners will play in the male category.

Motswasele said the team was selected two months ago, adding that since that time the players had been honing their skills ahead of the championships. On Saturday, BTTA hosted a tournament to afford the national team players a platform to polish their play prior to the tournament. .

He said they were optimistic about the team impressing given their commitment and preparation before the championship.

Furthermore, Motswasele said the team had already shown to be on-form and focused during the selections. The publicity secretary said they also proved that their selection was not by fluke as they all made it to the top four during the weekend tournament; something which he said was a welcome development.

He said it was a clear indication that the quartet was ready to hoist Botswana's flag high.

The championships will be played in group qualifiers and knockout system. The champions will walk away with R2 000 runners up will win R750, losing semi-finalist R300 while losing quarter-finalists will pocket R150.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

