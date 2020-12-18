Kenya: Mwendwa's Bully Tactics On Media Must Be Shown the Red Card

opinion

Five years and counting of morally incontinent FKF psychodrama. A number of players and coaches treated unfairly, hundreds of millions spent on no-deal acquisitions, including the purchase of a run down OB van that has never again been seen and squandering some Sh240 million in Afcon funds.

The man at the helm, Nick Kithuku Mwendwa, is at it once again. And as usual, it's the media on his warpath.

It is quite surprising that the FKF president learnt nothing about sound leadership from his first term. He has sunk so low that he is now a bogeyman whose strategy is to bar all non-friendly journalists from covering the game.

His message? Play by our rules or we'll keep you out. The result is that league matches are being played in darkness as some media houses have effected coverage bans to protest Mwendwa's petulant acts.

But this is not the first time the federation is at loggerheads with the media. So many journalists and even fans have reported being harassed by goons allegedly sent by Mwendwa and his handlers. I have personally been on the receiving end of his crude antics, but that is a story for another day.

It is wrong that such violations, abuses and agressions have become so frequent as to be almost accepted as "situation normal".

Apart from wrecking the solidarity that keeps us going, Mwendwa's actions are a clear example of infringement on media freedom, and it is worrying that he still defends his thoughtless position. As lovers of the beautiful game, it is our collective responsibility to protect media freedom. To do this, we need an accurate picture of the forces that threaten it, which means we must turn back and remember how the war started in the first place.

The disquiet started just weeks into Mwendwa's first term as president and by the time he was campaigning for his second stint, the murmuring had grown into a crescendo so loud and messy that it threatened to jeopardize his re-election bid. He failed to nip the disapproving voices in the bud and instead began acting with indifference, passing the message that he is untouchable.

He labelled a section of journalists, yours truly included, "unprofessional", "rumour mongers". These pick of journalists either had their questions ignored during press conferences or were rudely answered by the federation chief in an obvious attempt to intimidate them.

Mwendwa has kept this disruptive attitude going with little consequence on his part. But he has now taken things too far.

This behaviour cannot and should not be accepted as the price of being a sports journalist in Kenya. Threats and violations against media actors are not right and should be reported, not tolerated.