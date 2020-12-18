Botswana: Go Extra Mile - President Masisi

Gaborone — Botswana's heads of diplomatic missions have been urged to go the extra mile in promoting the country's value proposition and economic interests abroad.

The encouragement came from President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi when addressing a virtual meeting of Botswana's heads of mission December 17.

Praising the envoys for marketing the country, the President said they needed to leverage on the good image Botswana had built over the years and make special efforts to promote trade links.

Dr Masisi further urged the emissaries to assist the country in gaining access to commercial relations and intellectual capital, project resource acquisition, strategic collaborations and technical expertise that could be transferred to Batswana.

Transformation, he said, would be possible if Batswana were positioned to learn from the proficiency of other countries in areas such as technological and industrial development as well as research, the President said.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the country's economy by reducing revenue gained from sectors such as mining and tourism, Dr Masisi said the country had to ensure spending priorities were carefully managed.

He stressed that more work needed to be done to boost trade and ensure the generation of foreign currency to resuscitate the country's economic fortunes.

On another issue, President Masisi expressed the desire to see more Batswana actively involved in international organisations given the country's good reputation and its status as a member in good standing of multilateral organisations.

Describing himself as the country's chief diplomat, President Masisi said he needed to work with the country's high commissioners, ambassadors and consuls on Botswana's foreign policy direction and attempts to forge trade links.

Giving welcome remarks earlier, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape explained that the heads of mission conference was a yearly occasion which normally accorded Botswana envoys the opportunity to personally interact with the President and other key stakeholders to discuss foreign policy direction and national development priorities.

BOPA