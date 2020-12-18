Botswana: Sowa Town Water Drainage Malfunctioning

17 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Keneilwe Ramphotho

Sowa Town — Sowa Town deputy district commissioner, Mr Tsaone Nkarabang, has expressed concern over the malfunctioning of water drainage system in the town.

Speaking in an interview with BOPA on Tuesday in Sowa Town, Mr Nkarabang said due to recent rainfall, water drainages were full and pushing water back into the town.

He said this had led to water accumulating on certain lower ground areas around town.

Mr Nkarabang said with the current floods in certain areas of town, water was being pumped out of collection ponds and allowed to flow elsewhere.

He noted that pumping water out of town could also possibly help them control elephants and keep them away from town as most of the times elephants moved around in search for water and gathered where water was abundant. He said floods had since disrupted people's movements from their yards, adding that by pumping water out of town, residents would move out of their yards and reduce the risks of children falling into culverts and drowning.

Furthermore, Mr Nkarabang cautioned people against discarding waste around town as this resulted into blockage of water passages.

Therefore, he urged residents to take responsibility of ensuring that their environment remained clean instead of depending on council staff to clean it for them.

The deputy district commissioner further advised residents to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, adding that normally during the rainy season hygiene was usually compromised, therefore it was important to always keep the surroundings clean and continue to sanitise as well as wear masks appropriately.

For his part, the council's principal roads engineer, Mr Isaac Legase also concurred that storm water drainage in Sowa Town was malfunctioning.

He said during heavy rains, water back-flowed into the town as slopes were not good and this resulted into the town flooding.

Mr Legase said during such floods, they pumped water out from the storm water collections although the move was a temporary solution as the floods kept reoccurring.

Kgosi Reuben Majeremane of Sowa Town was also worried about floods that occurred in town, which posed a risk to the residents.

He said there were usually some cases of drowning involving children during heavy rains.

For that reason, Kgosi Majeremane urged parents to be vigilant and restrain their children from swimming in rivers and ponds.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.