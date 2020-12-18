Nigeria: House Passes N453 Billion NDDC 2020 Budget

The House of Representatives yesterday approved N453,200,000,000 2020 budget for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to cover the capital, personnel expenditure and other cost of the commission for the period ending on 31 March 2021.

The approval followed the consideration of the report by the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission at the plenary.

Laying the report, the Chairman of the Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated that the committee carried out a holistic oversight of the commission and the report is aimed at placing the commission in the most optimal position to effectively execute its statutory mandate to Nigerians.

He expressed pride at the increase in revenue from the region that gave the commission a little more percentage revenue to run smoothly.

He said: "That the House do consider the Report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the total sum of N453,200,000,000.

"Of which the sum of N27,389,000,000 is for Personnel Expenditure, N13,937,244,107 is for Overhead Expenditure, N2,793,755,893 is for Internal Capital, N409,080,000,000 is for Development Projects for the period ending on 31 March 2021.