Kenya: Prepare for January Reopening of Schools, Ministry Tells Officials

18 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Faith Nyamai

The Ministry of Education has maintained that schools will reopen for all learners on January 4, 2021, as earlier announced.

In a circular to regional and county directors of education, Basic Education PS, Dr Belio Kipsang, has directed ministry field officers to strictly adhere to the dates.

"All field education officers are asked to ensure adherence to these dates and give guidance to the stakeholders," said Dr Kipsang.

The directors have also been asked to send copies of the circular to all junior field officers who will consequently communicate to school heads. The circular was released to the education directors yesterday.

It comes a day after the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) called for a push of the January opening date.

Back to school

According to NCCK, the rise in Covid-19 numbers is worrying and the situation should be reviewed before learners are allowed back to school.

NCCK's general-secretary Rev Canon Chris Kinyanjui called for a delay in the planned reopening date to guarantee learners' safety.

"We propose that the decision that all learners resume in-school learning in January be reviewed and proper measures put in place to avoid a surge in new infections," said Rev Kinyanjui.

However, Dr Kipsang said the revised calendar was agreed upon by education stakeholders.

"Following the stakeholders' consultation, the revised term dates were agreed in order to cover the remaining two terms of 2020 school calendar and stabilise it by December 2022," said Dr Kipsang.

The PS issued the term dates for the second term for pre-primary 1 and 2, Grade 1-3, Class 5-7 and Form 1-3 to start from January 4 to March 19 for a duration of 11 weeks.

Learners in Grade Four, Standard 8 and Form Four who are currently in school for their second term will be joining third term in January. The learners resumed on October 12.

Four-year-olds who will be joining school for the first time will start in July next year when the 2021 school calendar will start.

Seven weeks holiday

All learners will proceed to a seven weeks holiday to allow for KCPE and KCSE exams administration and marking. The exams are scheduled to start in March.

Grade Four and incoming Form One will stay at home in May and June as other learners complete their third term, according to the circular.

Learners in international schools will also resume physical learning on January 4.

