Kenya: Hospitals Using Bad Drugs, Audit Shows

Some of the drugs being dispensed to patients at Kenya's top public hospitals are unregistered while others are toxic, a report has shown.

A recent audit by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) reveals that not all these hospitals comply with good distribution practices.

This, the board said, could compromise the safety, efficacy and quality of the country's health care.

Some of the medicines being dispensed are not registered by the board, meaning they are either brought into the country illegally or do not meet the required standards and are sold illegally.

The regulator has impounded the unregistered drugs.

Should they be found to be of poor quality or toxic, the manufacturers will be held responsible, the board said.

"Some of the drugs are distributed by Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa). We wonder why an entity entrusted with ensuring Kenyans get quality drugs can distribute medicines that are not registered by the board," PPB chief executive Fred Siyoi said.

The audit, which targeted Kenyatta National, Moi Teaching and Referral, Kenya University Teaching and Referral, National Spinal Injury, Mathari Teaching and Referral and KNH Othaya annex hospitals randomly selected anti-retroviral, anti-cancer, lifestyle drugs, antibiotics and several other products for review.

Not labelled

Of the 127 products sampled at the KNH, only 113 had been registered by the board.

The remaining 14 had no registration background.

The unregistered drugs included mica 500 /2ml, i.v warfarin sodium 5mg, which has been blamed for fatal bleeding since it has a high intensity of anticoagulation.

Using it can result in hypertension, cerebrovascular, serious heart disease and even anaemia.

Others are gastid syrup and zevac syrup, given to children during diarrhoea, simugel lubricating gel - glycerin aqua, a water-soluble lubricant for moisturising and lubrication.

The other is pulmocef 250mg - cefuroxime 250mg tablets, an antibiotic.

At the KU Teaching and Referral Hospital, the board found galaxy's atracurium batch number ABI1927BC that had a low potency, leading to three incidents of patients in ICU breaking through (waking up).

The drug had not been registered by the board.

"These products can be fatal if their quality is not checked. We are making a follow-up to find out why and how the products got into the hospitals without being registered. We might end up losing many people because of negligence," Dr Siyoi said.

At the same hospital, some 10 products were selected for market authorisation and verification.

Out of the 10, only five had 2020 retention.

The remaining did not have entries in the PPB product retention database yet the import permits were provided.

The five that were not in the PPB database were soranib tablets, choltran sachets for oral suspension, prosulf solution for injection, nitronal solution for infusion and trandate ampoules.

Sorafenib is used to treat kidney, liver and thyroid cancer.

It is a drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

Anti-cancer drugs

"If there are anti-cancer drugs that are not registered in our biggest hospitals, what does this possibly mean? Patients could be taking sub-standard medicines, which are very harmful in the long run," Dr Siyoi said.

"Our inspectors have taken the drugs and we shall provide a poor quality medicinal product report."

At Mathari Teaching and Referral hospital, meth 1000 mls (methadone 5mg/mls) could not be found in the PPB product data base yet the drug was supplied by Kemsa.

The bottle of the medicine was not labelled on the primary package.

A poor quality medicinal product report was done but not submitted to the board.

At the National Spinal and Injury Hospital, fourteen products were verified. Some 13 were registered in 2020 with one - flumazenil ampoules - was not in the PPB product database.

Flumazenil is used to help patients wake up after a medical procedure. The audit was extended to other hospitals.

Some 271 pharmaceutical outlets have been shut down for failing to adhere to set rules.