Kenya: Leaders Mourn Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama

18 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Condolence messages poured in early Friday following the death of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama at the Nairobi Hospital.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i was among leaders who went to Lee Funeral Home to condole with the family.

In a brief address to journalists, CS Matiang'i said leaders and the family would meet later Friday and issue a comprehensive statement on the next steps.

The minister said the family, the county and the country were devastated by new of Nyagarama's death. He said the county chief had been sick for a while and had been under intensive care.

Via Twitter earlier in the day, CS Matiang'i said, "He was a gentle and kind soul ... a real mzee and elder in the community, who defended the rights of his people. My condolences to his family and the people of Nyamira County."

Astute leader

Nyagarama, a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), was first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.

Via Twitter, the party said, "A good soul has rested. A fine man has returned to the creator. A good man, a gentleman par excellence, a man of few words, a leader who championed the rights of his people and an astute leader. The ODM has lost a loyal member and a believer in our course."

ODM leader Raila Odinga wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of Governor John Nyagarama's death. My sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira as we mourn his death and reflect on his life."

In his condolence message, ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire said it is time for the Abagusii to unite.

Friend, brother

Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo said in a statement that he has lost a brother and a political friend, who was compassionate and humble.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae said the entire Gusii community, ODM, the family and friends and the entire country "have lost a great man".

"Not easy coming to terms ... and say goodbye to my brother, schoolmate, friend, colleague and the humble character Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama [was]," he said.

Kisii Senator Janet Ong'era said, "This is a big blow to the entire Gusii Community. Mzee John was a gentleman who always championed the unity of our people. He will forever be missed for his humility and wise counsel. "

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.