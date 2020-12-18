Kenya: Nyandarua County Assembly Sets Special Sitting On Dec 24 to Impeach Speaker

17 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Nyandarua County Assembly has convened a special sitting on December 24 for an impeachment motion against Speaker Ndegwa Wahome who is also the chairman of the County Assemblies Forum (CAF).

"It is notified for the information of the Speaker, Nyandarua County Assembly, James Ndegwa Wahome and the general public that pursuant to section 7 (amending section 11 (5) (b) of the County Governments (Amendment) Act 2020, a notice of Motion for his removal as Speaker Nyandarua County Assembly has been served on the office of the Clerk," a Gazette Notice dated December reads in part, "consequently the speaker is invited to respond to the grounds contained in the notice of motion, in writing, setting out the grounds for opposition, to the office of the Deputy Speaker within the nxt 7 days."

The motion to impeach the speaker was signed by more than 30 members.

Governor Francis Kimemia on Wednesday urged the Clerk to open the County Assembly whose closure was linked to the impeachment motion.

"The Hon. Leader of the Majority has bitterly complained and urged me to urgently intervene because despite alerting and agreeing with the Ag. Clerk of the County Assembly, Mr. Mukiri Muchiri that he would be served with the Impeachment Instruments in accordance with the law, the Clerk chose not only to absent himself but to also shut down the County Offices at the instruction of the Speaker," the Governor said in a press statement.

The Speaker who is accused of various charges including abuse of office, is in the storm of a controversy following claims that he was rallying fellow speakers to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

On Wednesday, he addressed a press conference dismissing the claims, and affirmed his support for the Bill which he said, "strengthens devolution by empowering MCAs."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.