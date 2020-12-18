Liberia: Police Arrest Several Persons for Fueling Electoral Violence in Grand Kru County

The Liberia National Police detachment in Grand Kru County has arrested several persons many of whom are young people for reportedly fueling electoral violence in the County.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in the County, Elijah Wiggs Druwiille, said six persons identified as ring leaders who allegedly instigated violence at the offices of the National Election Commission in the County are said to be in police custody.

The Grand Kru Police Chief stressed that man hunt has been launched for more trouble makers, noting his men are working tirelessly to make sure total calm be restored to Grand Kru county.

"I want to assured our citizens that the joint security will ensure that those involved in the latest violence will be made to face the full weight of the law for their actions, some people who believed to be trouble makers, and created serious uneasiness were seen taken cover to escape police arrest.

The arrest of trouble makers in the County came as a result of mountain tension when angry supporters threatened to burn down the NEC local office in demand of election results.

Angry supporters of one of the senatorial candidates, Nathaniel Zoe Bahway had besieged the Silver Key Hotel owned and operated by Grand Kru Superintendent Doris Ylatun on grounds that NEC Magistrate Solomon Jaryenneh was reportedly seeking refuge after it was reported he was about to announce result in favor of incumbent Senator Peter Coleman of the ruling CDC.

According to GNN Liberia, Barclayville city is seem clam, but trouble is eminent as supporters of Representative Nathaniel Zoe Bahway have threatened a lots of scaring actions should their candidate not be announced winner by the National Election Commission.

The windshield of the LNP assigned Nissan Patrol Jeep was damaged and the NEC assigned four door Toyota pickup by angry supporters of candidates Numene Bartekwa and Nathaniel Zoe Barway who took to the streets with sticks and engaged in stones throwing.

The whereabouts of NEC Magistrate Solomon Jaryenneh remains unknown as angry supporters continue to spend their nights at the NEC office in anticipation of the election results in favor of their respective political interests.

According to our reporter, security presence remains high at NEC local office, evident by armed police ERU Officers seen in Grand Kru coupled with frequent patrols in preparedness for any eventualities after these critical elections.

A trusted security source has hinted that the Grand Kru Police detachment had requested re-enforcement from Maryland county where there is relative calm to help tackle political tension in the county.

Former district two Representative Numene Bartekwa supporters are also claiming victory for their choice, an independent candidate in the just ended December 8 Senatorial Mid Term Elections.

It remains unclear when final election results from Grand Kru County will be released due to the current political tense situation in the county.

Incumbent Senator Peter Coleman, Independent Numene Bartekwa and Nathaniel Zoe Bahway of LINU are all poised to be winner giving the latest results from the National Election Commission.