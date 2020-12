Member Associations willing to see their teams participate in the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 are invited to submit their engagement through CAF Competitions Management System (CMS).

The registration process will run until January 31, 2021.

The eight-team final tournament will take place from May 23 to 29, 2021 in Senegal.

The winner and losing finalist will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021.