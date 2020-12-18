Ghana: Aduana Stun Hearts, Ashgold Win

17 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Aduana Stars stunned Hearts of Oak at the Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, yesterday, beating them 2-0 in their rescheduled match day one fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

A 42nd minute goal from Yahaya Mohammed and a 40-yard strike from Prince Acquah four minutes later, was all the Dormaa lads needed to record their first win of the season.

Head Coach of Hearts, Kostadin Papic made one change to the side that walloped Dreams FC 3-0 on Sunday, bringing in Abdul Manaf Umar in place of Frederick Ansah Botchway.

But they remained second best in the midfield battle as Farouk Adams, Prince Acquah and Charles Gyamfi Kamara brought their physical presence to bear; bullying the Hearts midfield of Manaf Umar, Lawali Mamane and Michelle Sarpong.

Yahaya Mohammed pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring for the home side late in the first half.

It followed a miss by Raddy Ovouka to put the Phobians ahead after he was put through by winger Patrick Razak.

Aduana doubled the lead after the break when Acquah latched onto a loose and fired past Richard Attah in post for the visitors.

The Phobians had an injury time penalty which was missed by Ovouka.

From the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Ashantigold strolled to a comfortable second win of the season with a 5-1 mauling of King Faisal yesterday in their match day three Ghana Premier League (GPL) outstanding fixture, reports BY NANA BENTSI ODURO.

Forward Isaac Opoku Agyemang and midfielder Yaw Annor scored a brace each with David Abagna grabbing the last goal for the 'Miners'. Kwame Peprah scored the consolation goal for King Faisal.

Opoku Agyemang opened the floodgates for Ashantigold in the 16th minute but Faisal quickly responded with Peprah leveling for Faisal nine minutes later.

But before Faisal could hatch up a plot to keep the marauding attack of the 'Miners' at bay, David Abagna shot the home side ahead in the 30th minute.

Fortunately on the stroke of half-time, Peprah presented with an opportunity to equalize for his side, after he was recklessly hacked down by Ashgold defender Kwame Moses but the striker blasted his kick wide.

Four minutes after recess, Opoku Agyemang added his second when he beat Faisal goalie Kaisan Yuisu after a brilliant team move from the Miners.

With ten minutes left, Yaw Annor capped an impressive performance, getting his name on the score sheet twice to hand Faisal the heaviest defeat of the 2020/2021 season.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.