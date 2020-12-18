Ghana: Girl, 3 Others Grabbed for Alleged Robbery, Murder of Taxi Driver

Four persons, including a teenage girl, have been arrested by the police for alleged robbery and the gruesome murder of a taxi driver, at Kojo Ashong in Accra.

The suspects are Yakubu Maftaw, 24, also known as (aka) 24/7, Famous Kulakan, 27, aka Rashid, Mohammed Adlu, 22, aka Aminu and Chelsea Boateng, 17, aka She 24/7, girlfriend of Muftaw.

They were reported to have hired the service of Kwadwo Hakim, 49, who was in charge a Daewoo Matiz saloon car with registration number GE 9997-20, but later attacked him, tied him and dumped him into the Densu River.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

She said on December 2, 2020 the suspects hired the services of the taxi driver from Achimota, Saint John, to Obeyeyie, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality but attacked the driver during the journey and dumped him in the Densu river.

DSP Obeng said suspects were arrested when they offered to sell the taxi cab to a buyer at Abeka Lapaz, Accra, at GH¢8,000.

She said the suspects, who have been interrogated and admitted to the crime, have been charged with robbery and murder.

DSP Obeng said the body has been retrieved from the river and conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

She said "the vehicle has also been retrieved by the police, whiles investigations continue.".

DSP Obeng said Muftaw, Kulakan and Adlu have been arraigned before an Accra Court and remanded in police custody.

She urged the public who have fallen victim to robbery at the Kojo Ashong area to contact the police to assist in investigations, and also requested people to provide reliable information to the police to help in investigations.