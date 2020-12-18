Ghana: Attack On Keta MP-Elect ... Fetish Priest, 2 Nigerians Arrested

Ho — A fetish priest and two Nigerians have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack and assault on the MP-elect of the Keta Constituency, Mr K. Dzudzorli Gakpey, and his family, at his residence at Anlo-Afiadenyigba, on Saturday.

The suspects are Vincent Kwatsikor, the fetish priest, who hails from Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Alfred Ebiye and Kamanta Uchenna, both Nigerians.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) in-charge of the Volta Region, Edward Oduro Kwateng, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Ho, yesterday, said that four other Nigerians, connected to the incident, were on the run.

DCOP Kwateng said that Ebiye and Uchenna were living in Anlo-Afiadenyigba prior to the incident.

He recalled that while the MP-elect and his family were fast asleep in the night, the suspects, who were armed with guns besieged his house and subjected him and his family members, including his septuagenarian parents to severe beatings.

According to the regional police commander, the gangsters made away with a pistol belonging to the MP-elect and an amount of GHS 55,000, in addition to a laptop computer and three cellular phones.

The gunmen later fled towards the border town of Aflao, but Ebiye and Uchenna were nabbed at Agbozume while the fetish priest was smoked out of his hideout.

Investigations revealed that the two Nigerians in custody and the fugitives arrived in Ghana in August, this year, and were living with the fetish priest under the pretext of seeking spiritual support from him.

According to DCOP Oduro Kwateng, the suspects initially went home to relax after carrying out the robbery, but they were later gripped by fear, and so they fled to Anlo-Afiadenyigba through the bush.

"This is a clear case of residential robbery," he told the Ghanaian Times.

According to DCOP Kwateng, criminals were taken advantage of the post-elections strain to carry out nefarious activities in various communities.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious characters in their neighboured to the police without delay.

Meanwhile, DCOP Oduro Kwateng entreated property owners to secure their homes with modern technology and guard dogs, if possible.

He gave the assurance that a manhunt was underway to arrest the fugitives.