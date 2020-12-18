Ghana: Kotoko Face Oly Test Today

Asante Kotoko will face their toughest test yet in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) when they encounter Accra Great Olympics in a match day three outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) match at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Today's clash is expected to reignite the age-old rivalry between the two clubs that dates back to the era where they dominated the game at the local level.

That rivalry has suffered a setback in recent times following Olympics inconsistent form that has seen them relegated on three occasions.

That rivalry was perceived as the second biggest after Hearts versus Kotoko.

However, with the new form of Olympics in the current league, fans anticipate a match full of fireworks when the two traditional giants cross carpet today.

Interestingly, both Kotoko and Olympics recorded their only wins of the campaign against Legon Cities in Accra and would face each other in a game that is expected to test their readiness for a top place on the league log.

Apart from the league, Kotoko has been occupied by CAF Champions League competition, making them busy during a period when the Wonder Club has been idle for two weeks when their games were declared outstanding.

Clearly, it affected their performance against Liberty Professionals on Sunday at the Dansoman Park where they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Kotoko, however, are yet to taste defeat in their three matches so far; winning one against Legon Cities and drawing twice against Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has managed to build a solid defence built around Habib Mohammed, Abdul Ganiyu, Christopher Nettey and Patrick Asmah, providing a good cover for goalkeeper Kwame Baah for the Porcupine Warriors.

Upfront, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Ibrahim Osman and Kwame Opoku will hope to combine well against the Oly rear men of Jamaldeen Haruna, Matthew Dunga, Osei Bonsu and Philip Sackey who until the Dansoman defeat had conceded just a single goal.

Without doubt, Coach Annor Walker has transformed the Olympics side that will miss their skipper, Maxwell Abbey Quaye who was red-carded in the last game.

However, experienced Gladson Awako is expected to drive the team forward with support from enterprising midfielders Michel Otou, Ashie Quaye and Razak Kareem.

Olympics appear to have mustered their rhythm and look a more composed side than the Kotoko side that initially struggled to overpower a hapless Legon Cities side, the same side Oly defeated 3-0.

It will be a do-or-die affair with Kotoko tagged as favourites by virtue of their superiority but Oly could spring a surprise if they are able to stage a repeat of what they have displayed so far.