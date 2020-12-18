Cameroon: South West - Five Ready Stadia Await CHAN 2021

Among the facilities, the Limbe Omnisports Stadium will be used for competitions and the rest for training.

The five stadia involved with the upcoming 17 January, 2021, CHAN in Cameroon were the subject of satisfaction for Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute in the South West Region yesterday, 16 December, 2020.The PM came visiting to ensure that all was ready for next January continental football event in Cameroon.

The Limbe Omnisports Stadium constructed by a Chinese company and used for the football Female Cup of Nations in December 2016 caught the PM's attention yesterday as he described it as a jewel for the nation. The 22,000 space modern stadium equipped with all necessary sporting gadgets is just waiting for the event to begin. The latest of the gadgets in the Limbe Omnisports Stadium is the video assisting refereeing machine (VAR) which the PM appreciated as the technician explained its functionality.

Electricity, water, the turf, parking area, access roads, reporting booth and ticketing offices are all in ready supply and mood. The various stadia Directors were appreciated for the cleanliness of the infrastructure under their care. The turfs were receiving a dose of water required for its greenery. The dressing rooms were in top state. Certainly, the authorities raised the security preparedness during their meeting behind closed doors. The Governor of the Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, has often assured that safety was the order of the day in the cities hosting the CHAN in Buea and Limbe.

The four other facilities meant for training were visited and confirmed as ready. They include the 2,000 space Molyko Omnisports Stadium in Buea,capital of the Region where two of the four teams for the South West will lodge.The other three stadia for training in Limbe include the 2,000 space centenary, the 1,000 middle farms and the Limbe omnisports annex stadia.

The football infrastructure located in the South West, by all standards, present with the required assurance to give CHAN 2021 in Cameroon the needed successes.

