Cameroon-Algeria - Minister, Ambassador Appraise Cooperation Ties

This was during an audience on December 16, 2020 at the Ministry of External Relations.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, on December 16, 2020 granted an audience to the Ambassador of Algeria to Cameroon, Merzak Bedjaoui during which both parties examined the state of relations between the two countries.

Speaking to journalists after the over one hour audience, the Algerian diplomat said since his arrival in the country, he constantly meets with officials at the Ministry of External Relations on the evolution of cooperation ties between the dual countries and had the habit of meeting at least once a month before the outbreak of the pandemic. He stated that eight bilateral accords exist between Cameroon and Algeria in several aspects, ranging from the judicial and transport sectors to the trade, archives and parliamentary domains. Besides the question on the reopening of boarders between the two countries, Merzak Bedjaoui said issues of common interest were discussed during the audience.

Other topics in which the two parties exchanged during the audience included the fight against terrorism, the situation in the sub region, the Sahel and the situation of Libya. As concerns Libya, the Ambassador said the position of Algeria remains unchanged as his country has always called on the citizens of the country to find an internal solution through inclusive dialogue without external exigencies.

The Ambassador expressed hope for scientific research on treatment for the coronavirus to be fruitfulled so that the pandemic can be brought under control and global activities return to normal. He said there are prospects of consolidating sustainable cooperation ties in 2021 between Yaounde and Algiers as there are several projects in the pipeline for the year.