Cameroon: CHAN 2021 Hosting - PM Reaffirms Cameroon's Readiness

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on December 16, 2020 rounded off the inspection visits to ascertain the readiness of sports infrastructure to host the competition with the Limbe/Buea lap.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute is now reassured that Cameroon has the infrastructure it takes to successfully organise the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that will take in different sites in Cameroonian cities of Yaounde, Douala and Limbe/Buea from January 16 to February 7, 2021. He rounded off the inspection visits to the sites that were carried out on the instructions of the Head of State, President Paul Biya with the Limbe/Buea lap on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

After visiting the Limbe Omnisport Stadium that will host the matches of four competing countries and the three training sites in Limbe that were the Centenary Stadium, Middle Farm Stadium and that of the Omnisport Stadium, the Prime Minister made an appraisal in a press interview. "Haven seen what has been going on in Yaounde and Douala and now in Limbe, I think it is appropriate for you people of the media to do a documentary to showcase these wonderful developments that have taken place under the leadership of President Paul Biya these past few years," Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said.

Speaking as he opened the working session with Ministers concerned and other stakeholders, the Prime Minister said, "We came to Limbe on the instructions of the Head of State, Paul Biya to ensure that no stone is left unturned with regards to the successful organization of CHAN 2021. We have no doubt that it will go on very well." Highlighting the capacities of Limbe and Buea as the Buea Molyko Stadium will serve as one of the training stadiums, he said, these cities have proven their worth as they hosted the female Africa Nations Cup competition in 2016. After visiting the stadiums in Limbe, the Prime Minister moved to Buea where he equally inspected the readiness of the Molyko Stadium that will be used for training.

What remains now are finishing touches that have to be taken care of before the competition starts. The Prime Minister in the in-camera working session at the Conference Hall of the Limbe Omnisport Stadium, listened to progress made, what remains to be done and gave instructions. He got reports from the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Minister of Urban Development and House, Celestine Ketcha Courtes and the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai who is the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee. Visible work seen on the ground as the Prime Minister visited was ongoing work on the outer parking lot of the Centenary Stadium and the pitch being watered. At the Middle Farms Stadium, the main pitch was being mowed and watered and the same watering operation was witnessed at the main pitch of the Omnisport Stadium. The infrastructure is already there. Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute therefore instructed that, "I think we should understand that we have made progress and we should protect this."