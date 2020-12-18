Cameroon: National Vocational Training Exams - 2020 Written Session Unfolds in Earnest

The remark was made by the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma Bakary after a tour in some examination centres on December 15, 2020.

Some 4,489 candidates went in for the written session of the 2020 National Examination for the Vocational Qualification Diploma on December 15, 2020. The Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma Bakary in a bid to evaluate the unfolding of the exams, visited some two examination centres in Yaounde and his remark at the end was satisfactory.

His first stop was at the examination centre of La Rosière Higher Institute in Simbock. While at the institution, he visited some classes and communed with the candidates. He encouraged them to give in their best so that they can be competitive in the job market. "The job market is very competitive and only the best will stand out. That is why you need to work harder and pass with high grades," the Minister told the candidates. In each class, he spotted out some candidates, had a one-on-one chat with them and wished them good luck. At the end of the visit in the centre, Minister Issa Tchiroma urged school authorities to continue working according the rules and regulations of the exams.

His next stop was at the "Université Jean Paul II" examination centre in Mvan. While at the centre, he carried out a similar exercise. At the end, the conclusion was positive. "The exam has unfolded according to the norms and we keep working hard to see that we send to the market candidates who are very competitive;" the Minister told the press.

The practical session of the examination ran from December 8 to 12, 2020 across the country. After this written session, marking will run from January 12 to 13, 2021 while deliberations have been scheduled for February 01 to 5, 2021. Results are expected as from February 26, 2021.